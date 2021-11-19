Police conducting a welfare check found a person with a head wound.
It is believed the unidentified person may have been the victim of an assault, according to records.
Officers went to 4603 SE Ellsworth Circle at 1:40 p.m. Thursday to check on the person who lives there. They arrived to find someone suffering from a head wound, said Officer Andrew Grubbs, Lawton Police information officer. The person was taken to a local hospital for medical care.
Little information has been made available about the injured person.
“I cannot give out any information on the individual as of yet,” he said. “I have not been given a status update on the person injured.”
Records indicate the responding officer’s report from the incident identified it as an aggravated assault.
Grubbs said detectives from the LPD Criminal Investigation Division are scrutinizing the event.
