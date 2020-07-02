A 41-year-old Lawton man died from a stab wound to the heart following a May 23 assault, according to the State Medical Examiner.
Dr. Inas Yacoub said that Shaun Rafiel Loud suffered multiple sharp force traumas including a stab wound to his left chest that perforated his heart and right lung resulting in massive bleeding. There was a stab wound to the right chest that contributed to his death, along with another on the back of the left upper extremity, according to the autopsy report. The manner of death was ruled a homicide.
David Flores Villanueva, 39, of Cache, made his initial appearance in Comanche County District Court on May 29 where he received an amended charged of first-degree murder with deliberate intent, after three prior felony convictions, records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to life in prison, life without parole or death.
Police responded to an early morning call May 23 to the 2100 block of Northwest Oak and found Loud dead in the Red Oak Car Wash parking lot. Video evidence showed Villanueva and Loud at the nearby home prior to and after the stabbing as well as images of Villanueva fleeing in a white Dodge pickup, according to the probable cause affidavit.
Witnesses told police that Loud and Villanueva had a fight inside a shed after Villanueva made accusations of theft. The fight ended with the stabbing. Following the incident, Villanueva was seen by witnesses holding a bloody knife, and that he told them he hated black people.
Villanueva arrested May 28 in Duncan after, investigators said he’d stolen a car. He was taken to the Stephens County jail and later transferred to Tillman County.
Villanueva has prior felony convictions in Comanche County: November 2001, two counts of assault and or battery with a deadly weapon; September 2006, distribution of controlled dangerous substances with intent to distribute; January 2014, two counts of distribution of controlled dangerous substances with intent to distribute, according to Oklahoma Department of Corrections records.
The Comanche County District Attorney’s Office filed an amended motion to revoke Villenueva’s suspended sentence for the 2014 conviction, records indicate. For that case, he is being held on $50,000 bond and is scheduled for a hearing at 9:30 a.m. Aug. 18 in District Judge Gerald Neuwirth’s courtroom regarding that motion.
Villanueva also has a pending first-degree burglary charge from March 2018. District Judge Ken Harris had determined at the preliminary hearing that there wasn’t enough evidence presented to bind the defendant over for trial. The District Attorney’s office appealed the decision.
Clay Hills had been representing Villanueva on the burglary case, but as of June 25 he was allowed to leave the case. The case is now being heard by District Judge Scott D. Meaders.
Villanueva is being held on $1 million bond for the murder, and is scheduled to return to court at 3 p.m. Aug. 20 for his preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.
