More details into the arrest of a Lawton City Councilwoman’s son outside her home Monday night have been released by Lawton police and she has clarified her statement of events that led to her house being searched.

It began with Lawton Police Detectives from the Special Operations Unit conducting an operation regarding fentanyl trafficking that included information that Malik Redding would be selling around 1,000 fentanyl pills outside 1402 SW Dr. Charles Whitlow some time around 10 p.m., according to the case report filed by Detective Jeffrey McCoy.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.