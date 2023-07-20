More details into the arrest of a Lawton City Councilwoman’s son outside her home Monday night have been released by Lawton police and she has clarified her statement of events that led to her house being searched.
It began with Lawton Police Detectives from the Special Operations Unit conducting an operation regarding fentanyl trafficking that included information that Malik Redding would be selling around 1,000 fentanyl pills outside 1402 SW Dr. Charles Whitlow some time around 10 p.m., according to the case report filed by Detective Jeffrey McCoy.
At that time, officers went to take Redding into custody when he ran toward the house and between two vehicles in the driveway. Investigators saw Redding make a throwing motion toward the neighboring house.
Redding, a.k.a. Malik Givens, 24, is the son of Ward 7 City Councilwoman Onreka Johnson. She told The Constitution he does not live at her house.
As Redding was being taken into custody, another person outside with him ran toward the house. Johnson said he’d just breached the front door’s threshold when he was detained. Police wanted to search the house but, Johnson said, she asked they get a warrant first.
“That person got scared and came in to come and get me,” she said. “I didn’t mind them searching but they had to do it the right way. So then they got the warrant.”
A protective sweep of the house was conducted and everyone inside was brought to the front yard pending a search warrant, McCoy stated. A search of the home turned up no evidence.
“Everything worked out on that end,” Johnson said. “I didn’t care about them searching the house because there was nothing in there. Nothing was found in my house.”
People inside the vehicle Redding was talking to were detained and detectives located a clear baggie with 996 Roxy M30 fentanyl pills inside the vehicle.
McCoy stated he was told Redding may have thrown something into the neighbor’s yard. In the driveway, police found the magazine for a handgun along with a single live round that had ejected when it hit the concrete, the report states. A black Smith & Wesson handgun was found on the home’s roof. A black bag carried by Redding also contained a single magazine matching the gun.
A Chevrolet Cruz driven by Redding’s girlfriend, Nxacia Cooper, then arrived. She was detained while detectives obtained a search warrant for the home she and Redding shared at 1921 SW 24th, McCoy stated. Redding complained of having a panic attack and was taken to Comanche County Memorial Hospital for medical clearance.
During the search of 1921 SW 24th Street, detectives discovered a pill bottle containing another 252 fentanyl pills and $4,033 in cash in the couple’s master bedroom, McCoy reported. Paperwork with Redding’s name and men’s clothing and shoes found showed Redding offered a false statement when he denied living at the home, according to the report.
Another firearm was found in the master bedroom and under the bed was a gun box matching the handgun recovered earlier, McCoy stated. Digital scales also were also found.
Redding and Cooper were arrested and booked into the City Jail for allegations of distribution of controlled dangerous substance, possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony, aggravated fentanyl trafficking, proceeds derived from illegal drug activity and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to the jail log.
As of noon Thursday, the couple had not been charged and remain in jail.
Johnson said the whole incident was “just so overwhelming.”
“It’s an unfortunate situation,” she said. “I have a son who makes bad decisions.”
Redding has prior incidents with law enforcement. He is scheduled for a felony jury trial on Sept. 25 for a count of obtaining money by false pretenses. He also pleaded guilty in October 2018 to felony charges of accessory after the fact and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, records indicate. He received two concurrent seven-year deferred sentences.