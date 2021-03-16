Fifth-grade teacher Ryan McKenzie has taken the virtual concept to the next level: he is teaching Lawton Public Schools students while sitting in his new home in Wyoming.
While McKenzie was living in Lawton when he started teaching for Lawton Public Schools, that changed when his military spouse was transferred to Cheyenne.
While he sees the advantages of virtual settings to student and teacher, McKenzie readily admits “it’s definitely very challenging.” And, that’s true for both formats. For example, in traditional settings, with management and student behavior requirements, teachers are tethered to the classroom, he said, adding teachers are pulled in different directions with the different tasks they must accomplish.
“That’s the hard part of teaching traditional,” he said.
But, virtual also is challenging, he said, explaining, for example, that while developing a relationship with students is face-to-face in a traditional setting, he and his virtual colleagues are “trying to do it over a computer, over Zoom, Skype, whatever.”
“It’s always challenging,” McKenzie said of virtual relationships, explaining teachers must keep working on those relationships to ensure students and families are engaged. “We have issues with kids who go radio silent for two, three weeks, then come back and participate in the classroom, completing the activities. It is hard, harder for me, personally, in a different way.”
Interaction comes through Zoom, McKenzie said, explaining he opens some of his classes 15 minutes early so students get to know each other and their teacher.
“I feel like I’m able to build up relationships with the kids, with that 15 minutes per day,” he said.
Like many other teachers, McKenzie’s first extended exposure to virtual teaching began in March. Even for those with experience, it was a time of adapting to the new nature of teaching. His strength was that he had been a Google Classroom certified teacher since his first year of teaching and he knew whatever was used in a traditional classroom could be used in Google Classroom.
The success of virtual teaching depends on the topic, McKenzie said of his fifth graders. Math and reading can be done by pulling students aside and listening to them read for fluency or doing math fluency tests. Science tends to be a hands-on subject, and the teaching methods used in a traditional classroom must be adjusted for virtual — hands-off — settings.
“It’s not a great curriculum with science, giving them reading, doing a worksheet,” he said. “It will not be as powerful as being in a traditional classroom.”
McKenzie said the successes of virtual learning also depend on the student, adding he is beginning to see growth in those who were willing to talk to him when they had problems.
“I’m seeing their growth, and it’s really cool to see. At the same time, it take a lot of independence, pro-activity, on the part of students,” he said, explaining the experience can be fantastic for students who have or develop that skill, and difficult for those who don’t. “The virtual format is definitely not for everyone.”
McKenzie said the learning curve for virtual learning is “pretty steep” and classroom success depends on social interaction and building relationships. That’s why he thinks virtual learning may be more difficult for younger students, while those in fifth grade seem to be at the right age to make it work. That does’t mean some things are missing — building the classroom community, playing with classmates — but Lawton Public Schools and parents are making it work. In fact, McKenzie said he has heard from parents who say their child was not doing well in school until they went to the virtual format.
“It works for them,” he said.
Despite the challenges, McKenzie said he can see himself returning to a virtual classroom.
“I absolutely will. I feel that I was the best teacher I have been this year,” he said. “For me, personally, being tethered to a classroom kept me from doing work as deeply as it would be.”