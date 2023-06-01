The state’s Attorney General said most abortion remains illegal in Oklahoma, despite Wednesday’s ruling by the Oklahoma Supreme Court that two anti-abortion laws enacted in 2022 are unconstitutional.

Elected state leaders and women’s reproductive rights advocates spent Wednesday reacting to a state Supreme Court decision that declared House Bill 4327 and Senate Bill 1503 unconstitutional, a year after they became law. SB 1503 prohibits abortion after detection of a fetal heartbeat, except in cases of medical emergency. HB 4327 is a total ban on abortion unless it is necessary to save the life of the mother or the pregnancy is the result of rape, sexual assault or incest that has been reported to law enforcement. Gov. Kevin Stitt signed both into law after they passed the House and Senate in the 2022 legislative session.