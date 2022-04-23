ANADARKO — A Carnegie man accused of misreading a much younger woman’s kindness and trying to force himself on her has been bound over for trial.
Following his preliminary hearing Thursday in Caddo County District Court, Robert Shannon Hardesty, 50, of Carnegie, is scheduled for his formal arraignment at 9:30 a.m. May 22 to offer his plea to a felony count of sexual battery, records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
Hardesty made his initial appearance Jan. 28 after being arrested following a woman’s complaint to Carnegie police.
The 21-year-old woman said she’d let Hardesty stay the night at her house and she gave him a ride home the next day. Once at his home, she said he threw threw himself on top of her and touched her inappropriately, the probable cause affidavit states. When she screamed at him to get out of her car, she said he responded with, “I thought that’s what you wanted.” She said she was able to shove him out of her car and she drove away.
Hardesty told investigators the younger woman offered to give him a ride home. He claimed he was flirting with her before he got out and she sped away, the affidavit states.
In hindsight, he told investigators, he shouldn’t have touched her at all but denied he’d been inappropriate. He claimed he “brushed dog hair off” her thigh, according to the affidavit.
Hardesty remains in the Caddo County Jail on $15,000 bond, records indicate.