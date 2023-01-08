Two years and a day since the Jan. 6, 2021, United States Capitol attack, signs of many of its participants’ extremist ideology were discovered in Lawton.

Signs planted along the Northwest 3rd Street entry to Elmer Thomas Park Saturday marked evidence that a known white nationalist group, Patriot Front, is attempting to spread its word locally.

Along with being the columnist of Soundemonium Musaic, Scott Rains is also a police, fire, Native Affairs and roller derby reporter for The Lawton Constitution.

You can email him at: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

