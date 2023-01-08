Two years and a day since the Jan. 6, 2021, United States Capitol attack, signs of many of its participants’ extremist ideology were discovered in Lawton.
Signs planted along the Northwest 3rd Street entry to Elmer Thomas Park Saturday marked evidence that a known white nationalist group, Patriot Front, is attempting to spread its word locally.
Six small white yard signs were planted overnight Friday, each with distinct red, white and blue imagery offering statements reflecting the organization’s ethos.
When informed of the signs’ posting in the park, Caitlin Gatlin, City of Lawton communications manager, said it was not a sanctioned display and was not permitted by the City of Lawton. She said they would be removed immediately.
A short time later, Lawton Police Captain Ryan Studebaker arrived to the park and drove slowly past the signs before parking and beginning the collection process. He said he hadn’t seen anything like this before and wasn’t really aware of the organization. The signs offered a different impression on first glance rather than a clear overview of the organization’s intent.
“At first glance, I wasn’t sure if it was for a veterans group of some sort,” he said.
Studebaker said he was going to look into the matter further.
Patriot Front is identified by the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) and the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) as a white nationalist hate group. It originally broke off from Vanguard America, a neo-Nazi group, in the aftermath of the “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Va., in August 2017, as a sort of rebranding.
Its ideology is associated in league with several of the affiliated groups involved with the Jan. 6, 2021, storming of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.
Couched in words like “Reject Poison,” “No More Foreign Wars” and “America First,” the signs’ true meanings stem from the Patriot Front manifesto, posted to its website. The organization’s view of the United States is that only those with a pan-European identity are true Americans. The “mission” is to conduct a “hard reset” of the nation’s traditions and values, i.e., a return to a pre-multicultural America.
Patriot Front also argues for an end to “the dysfunctional American democratic system” and for an “American Nationalism” type of governance. While claiming loyalty to America as a nation, Patriot Front seeks to form a new state, one that advocates for the “descendants of its creators,” namely white men, according to its manifesto.
According to the ADL, since 2019, Patriot Front has been responsible for the majority of white supremacist propaganda distributed in the United States.
The signs in Elmer Thomas Park appear to be part of Patriot Front’s “Reclaim America” agenda that includes activism by use of stencil placements, banner drops, postering, sign placements and more. According to the organization, between September and October 2022, there were 1,515 instances of “activism” in 48 states and the District of Columbia.
Patriot Front is active online and uses social media to promote racism, antisemitism and intolerance, and is also part of a broader effort by white supremacists to move from their longtime roles as online provocateurs to on the ground activists with the intent to generate localized outrage and media attention, according to the ADL.
Along with being the columnist of Soundemonium Musaic, Scott Rains is also a police, fire, Native Affairs and roller derby reporter for The Lawton Constitution.
You can email him at: scott.rains@swoknews.com.