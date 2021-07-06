The City Council has amended its contract with C.H. Guernsey & Co., allowing that firm to begin architectural designs for upgrades planned at McMahon Memorial Auditorium.
The work will include upgrading the air conditioning system and projects to make the facility handicapped accessible.
Guernsey originally was hired in 2013 to craft a design study for plans to upgrade the auditorium’s heating, ventilation and air conditioning system (HVAC). The original contract has been amended since then to add modernization projects that will complement what already has been done to the auditorium when the City of Lawton joined with members of the auditorium trust authority to repair and modernize one of Lawton’s historic structures.
Original construction of the auditorium was funded by the McMahon Foundation and it opened as a state-of-the-art facility in 1954. The auditorium has continued to be a community showcase over the decades, hosting activities as varied as military graduations to concerts by Lawton Philharmonic Orchestra.
Jason Poudrier, arts and humanities administrator, said the upgrades are important to ensure the auditorium remains a showpiece.
“We want to be able to attract performers,” he said, of a setting that will enhance performances while providing a better setting for the audience. “We’re bringing in performers to our community, but it’s also what we’re able to offer our local performers to complement their performances.”
The auditorium’s board outlined a $3.1 million, multi-phase upgrade in winter 2019, as city leaders were crafting what became the 2019 Capital Improvements Program. Funding from the CIP is intended to continue work already done. Auditorium Authority President David Torbert said $700,000 from the McMahon Foundation already had funded technical, sound, lighting and infrastructure work, while funding from the City of Lawton had paid for some handicapped accessible projects and parking lot lights.
“The auditorium is almost 65 years old. It’s actually in really, really good condition. Now, we have a modern state-of-the-art facility for presentation purposes, but some of the structural-related items need to be replaced, such as the heating and air conditioning,” Torbert said.
Previously, Guernsey was to analyze the most efficient way to air condition the auditorium, the purpose of the original 2013 contract. An amendment in 2015 included replacement of the auditorium’s boiler and chiller, with bid designs to include that work, the HVAC system and associated electrical work, along with identifying hazardous materials that may cause impacts (asbestos was a common insulation material when the auditorium was built). That contract was amended in August 2020 to include a phasing plan for the upgrades, to include installation of handicapped-accessibility amenities such as an elevator on the east side of the lobby for access to the balcony.
The $328,950 contract with Guernsey allows designs to move forward on Phase I: upgrades to comply with accessibility issues under the Americans With Disabilities Act and to bring the building into compliance with building codes, landscaping and the HVAC work.
The work outlined in Guernsey’s phased report includes expanding the women’s restroom on the first floor, adding an east enclosed staircase, updating the existing mechanical systems, expanding the fire suppression system throughout the building, updating the mezzanine level women’s restrooms to meet current accessibility standards, adding a unisex bathroom, adding east elevator access to the mezzanine and balcony, updating handrails and guardrails, and providing new landscaping.