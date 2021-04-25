Design plans now underway for renovations at Lawton City Hall that will allow city officials to transfer the remaining departments from the deteriorating City Hall Annex.
The annex will lose a large chunk of its occupants by early May when the Municipal Court and Municipal Judge complex moves into their new offices in the Lawton Public Safety Center. But, those offices in the north half of the building are only a portion of the city employees housed in the one-time Lawton post office that was converted to municipal court use in the 1990s.
The annex still will house the information technology and finance offices for the City of Lawton, but city officials said the aging structure has structural problems and needs a new heating/ventilation/air condition system, upgrades estimated at at least $3 million. City Manager Michael Cleghorn said the money is better spent on another project: completing renovations at Lawton City Hall.
The former Lawton High School contains six floors in its north and south wings, but only three — two in the south wing, one in the north wing — have been fully renovated for city and public use. The 2019 Capital Improvements Program (CIP) has funding to convert those remaining three floors, and MA+ Architecture is continuing its work to evaluate what is needed on what was originally projected as a $4.753 million renovation project.
City Engineer Joseph Painter said the architect now is working with city divisions to create a schematic about where those offices would be located and what they would need.
“Then, they would move onto designs,” Painter said.
City administrators have indicated that moving city departments to city hall would allow them to close the annex.
As City of Lawton administrators continue updating residents and staff on projects contained with Lawton’s CIPs, Painter said work has begun on a new data base that will make that process easier.
City Council members agreed earlier this year to approve a $543,350 contact with the design firm Garver, to create a modern data base. That modern system will include all aspects of the CIP process that city officials “now cull from multiple sources,” Painter said, calling the existing process complicated because information on projects, funding and contractors is contained in different places.
The city and Garver had its organizational meeting April 16 and work has begun on what is expected to be a year-long process to create a data base that will give city staff a system to prioritize and budget CIP projects while also creating a public portal to make it easier for residents to check on specific projects. Cleghorn said that prioritization process will be important because all projects will be evaluated against the same criteria.
“They all are on equal footing to compete for those dollars,” Cleghorn said, calling the system “fair and balanced.”