A proposal to build an indoor youth sports complex in Elmer Thomas Park is moving forward, after the City Council voted Tuesday to accept conceptual designs.
The unanimous vote means the city staff will develop a contract with Stantec Architecture Inc. to create design plans for what has been projected as an $11.05 million construction project, after the council accepted Stantec’s conceptual designs. The proposal came with selection of a site for the complex: to the south of Lake Helen, west of the monument area along Northwest 3rd Street that designers said will take advantage of the natural slope of the area.
Three other sites in or adjacent to the park were rejected.
Some council members admitted to mixed feelings about the decision, saying while they loved the idea and designs of that youth sports complex, they were less certain about placing it in Elmer Thomas Park. Ward 4 Councilman Jay Burk was among those expressing uncertainty, saying he has received feedback from constituents who object to the loss of park space in the city’s only regional park.
“Parks are places that are meant to be outdoor,” Burk said of concerns he and others had about placing the site in Elmer Thomas Park, adding some residents have told him “please don’t take away my park.”
Burk, who ultimately made the motion to accept conceptual designs, said he doesn’t want any more paved parking in the park, but also conceded the conceptual designs illustrate a notable facility that will serve city youth.
“It’s beautiful,” Burk said of conceptual designs for the 86,000-square-foot facility.
Ward 6 Councilman Sean Fortenbaugh said he, too, has heard concerns from constituents about the complex being placed inside Elmer Thomas Park, but said when you study the actual plans, the complex isn’t as large as it appears (meaning it takes up less space than it appears).
Project architects John Shiver and Hunter Bradshaw said the complex takes advantage of the slope of the area, meaning part of the building will be “below grade” and fit more easily into the park, Shiver said.
The complex also will be built west of a parking lot that serves what has become the monument area of the park, meaning some parking already is available, architects said.
Three council members said they have heard only minimal opposition.
Ward 8 Councilman Randy Warren, who grew up using the park, said while he is protective of Elmer Thomas Park, “this is a good thing,” adding he remembers where there were few amenities in the area.
“We have continually added things to that park and it made it better,” he said. “It will be a jewel as people enter town.
Shiver, outlining the four sites analyzed for the sports complex, said proximity to Interstate 44 was an important factor in site selection. A tract on the west side of the park, near Museum of the Great Plains and McMahon Auditorium, was rejected, in part, because it is not visible from the interstate.
A site on the north end of the Second Street retail project was rejected because of its potential impact on the Tax Increment Financing District it would become part of (TIF designation allows sales tax to pay for infrastructure needed for redevelopment), while a site behind a hotel at Northwest 2nd Street and Northwest Ferris is detached from the park.
The site near Lake Helen worked, Shiver said, noting the natural slope to the area “is a really good fit.”
Bradshaw said designs split the complex into two sections: the east wing will contain the indoor soccer field with an elevated walking track; the west wing will contain six indoor basketball courts. Bradshaw said the complex incorporates designs to make it attractive to users and visitors.
“It needs to feel like a youth sports complex,” he said.
Brian Henry, part of a trio of local businessmen who brought the concept to city leaders when they were developing the 2019 Capital Improvements Program in 2019, said he likes the design that offers a lower elevation in the front of the building than on its north side. He also said the facility in Murphy, Texas, which influenced Lawton’s project, also is located in a park.
“We ask for your support to move it forward,” Henry said.