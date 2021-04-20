Former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin has been found guilty on all charges in the death of George Floyd. The jury of five men and seven women reached the verdict today after deliberating for more than 10 hours over two days.
Chauvin faced charges of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in Floyd's death on May 25, 2020. He pleaded not guilty.
Chauvin's bail was revoked and he was reprimanded into custody.
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz plans to deliver a public statement to “Minnesotans and the Nation following the announcement of the verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial,” according to a statement from his office.