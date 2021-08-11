ELGIN — It was smoke that led to a fire for a Comanche County Sheriff’s Deputy.
But instead of arson, the investigation is about a described inferno of animal cruelty.
A deputy on patrol in northern Comanche County around 10:30 a.m. Sunday reported driving south on Northeast Trail Road when he saw smoke to his left coming from a home. There were no control burns reported to county dispatchers.
The deputy went to 9672 NE Trail Road to have the owner notify dispatch about a burn that was going on. No one answered the door.
While walking to the fire, the deputy reported seeing several breeds of dogs, from puppies to old age. According to the report, some were housed in cages and others tied down in the yard. Several more dogs were found with little or no food and some appeared skinny for their size and breed, the deputy reported.
A few of the cages had dark to light green water available. Other shelters were turned over or had debris inside. A few cages had grass taller than the dog itself. Some dogs had fresh injuries and others had older ones caused by the living conditions, the report states. Multiple dogs were pregnant or recently had been.
One dog was covered in “bed/ground sores” from laying in the same area it was tied up with little to no shelter, according to the report. It was unable to reach its water buck and began chewing the plastic to pull it towards him, the deputy said.
The deputy was unable to contact the owner. However, several photos of the evidence were taken by the investigators.