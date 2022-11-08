Deployment ceremony

As Specialist Tyler Owens holds the 2nd Battalion, 18th Field Artillery of the 75th Field Artillery Brigade flag as Battalion Commander Lt. Col. Damond Davis and another soldier case the colors for transport during Tuesday's deployment ceremony at Rinehart Fitness Center on Fort Sill. 

 Scott Rains/staff

With the casing of the colors for Fort Sill’s 2nd Battalion, 18th Field Artillery of the 75th Field Artillery Brigade Tuesday, they are ready to deploy to the Republic of Korea for allied training in the field.

Brigade Commander Col. David Norris didn’t mince words as he addressed the Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS) battalion regarding the seriousness of the training mission to commence. It’s what they signed up to do.

