With the casing of the colors for Fort Sill’s 2nd Battalion, 18th Field Artillery of the 75th Field Artillery Brigade Tuesday, they are ready to deploy to the Republic of Korea for allied training in the field.
Brigade Commander Col. David Norris didn’t mince words as he addressed the Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS) battalion regarding the seriousness of the training mission to commence. It’s what they signed up to do.
“This is a wonderful day for this battalion,” he said. “Every once in a while, you get to do what you’re designed to do.
“You are going to be performing real-time applications with a real-time enemy to the north of the peninsula,” he continued. “You didn’t just wake up and decide to be deployed to Korea.”
With recent saber rattling by North Korea, the true test of these soldiers’ training is always around the corner, Norris said. He praised the battalion for earning the ability to be at the top of its abilities. The mission is fulfilled through preparation.
“Be prepared to fight and win the first battle in the next war,” he said. “This is a critical time for our nation.
“I have complete confidence in the Diamond Brigade team,” he said.
Battalion Commander Lt. Col. Damond Davis said the majority of the battalion will be undertaking the journey on this expected “less than a year” deployment to the Republic of Korea. With his mix of veterans and first-time deployed, he said it’s good for the soldiers to get to do what they are trained to do by training in the field with allies. It’s about national and international security.
“This is probably one of the most important things we do,” he said. “It’s not often we get to train in the real world.”
Army Chaplain Maj. Ryan McKinnon offered words of encouragement during the event’s invocation. He described the importance of the soldiers’ mission as well as confidence in their training.
“What you’re doing transcends time,” he said. “I know that nothing can stand in your way.”
As Specialist Tyler Owens stood tall and held the battalion flag, Davis and another soldier cased the flag that will lead them into battle, should the time arise. The red and gold are colors that don’t run.
Following the ceremony, Davis reflected on Norris’ words regarding the situation his troops will be training for in the field.
“Everybody’s been preparing … to do this very serious mission,” he said. “This mission relies on us being ready to go to war.
“I’m looking forward to doing the mission we’ve been training to do for years,” he said.
Davis reflected on the importance of the families left behind. With support services available for soldiers and family, Fort Sill is never too far away, he said.
“We are a family and a team; nobody is doing it alone,” he said. “This (Fort Sill) is the center of our universe right here.”
For Davis, his universe is held together by his wife of 19 years, Takeitha. After he reassured her about the mission after Norris’ telling of the circumstances for the training, she said she was grateful for the Fort Sill family’s support of her and their children, an 18-year-old son attending the University of Alabama and a daughter who is a high school junior. She said every deployment is a new deployment that takes some getting used to. But you hold down the fort, so to speak.
“I’m emotional right now,” she said. “It never gets easy.”