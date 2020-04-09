MANGUM — With COVID-19 cases rising five from Wednesday to Thursday, Greer County remains in crisis.
As the small county of about 6,000 has suffered four deaths from the virus, a Mangum nursing home is found to be the main zone of infection, according to the State Department of Health.
“We are very concerned about the increase in positive cases in Greer County,” said Brandie Combs, regional director for District 5/Southwest Oklahoma Department of Health. “The health department, along with other local and state partners, are working with that facility to ensure the safety and well-being of residents and employees.”
Mangum Mayor Mary Jane Scott said on Wednesday that between 13 to 16 of the county’s cases are centered in the community nursing home. The origin may have come from a traveling evangelist from Tulsa who was the state’s first fatality to COVID-19 on March 18.
According to Scott, following investigation by the Department of Health in tracing the man’s visit, he had been at a church in town, dined with a family and visited the nursing home in mid-March.
On Thursday, Scott said there is no certainty that he was the one who brought the infection to Mangum and that while she believes she was given the correct information, “nothing is concrete.” She said it still remains unsure where the origin of exposure came from.
Scott directed The Constitution to inquire with the Department of Health. Little further information followed the inquiry.
“Currently, we are not trying to identify a single source that introduced the virus in the facility we are trying to prevent spread,” Combs said.