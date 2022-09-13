OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma State Department of Education is accepting applications from Oklahoma school districts that want the Purple Star Campus designation.
Lawton Public Schools already holds that designation, which denotes districts that support their military youth.
State education officials said the Purple Star program is designed to help schools respond to the educational and personal challenges military-connected children face during their transition to a new school, and keep them on track to be college-, workforce- and life-ready. Purple Star Campuses in Oklahoma are authorized under Senate Bill 54 (2021), by Sen. John Michael Montgomery and Rep. Daniel Pae, both Lawton Republicans. Oklahoma is the 12th state in the nation to implement the Purple Star program.
Oklahoma public schools include nearly 30,000 military-connected students whose parents or guardians are active-duty military, or serve in a reserve or National Guard component. Purple Star Schools provide academic and wraparound support services specific to military-connected children, who change schools much more frequently than their civilian peers and face high rates of academic and emotional stress, educators say.
To qualify for the Purple Star distinction, school districts must:
• Designate a staff member to serve as a military liaison to students and families.
• Maintain an easily accessible webpage with resources specific to military students and families, including relocation assistance, records transfer, academic planning and counseling services.
• Operate and maintain a student-led transition program to help facilitate military-connected students’ entry into the school/district.
• Provide school employees professional development related to military-connected students.
• Offer an initiative to recognize a military child, partner with a military installation or issue a resolution in support of military children and families.
Schools serving military-connected students can apply to be a Purple Star campus in two phases. The first, for districts already qualified based on the above criteria, has an application deadline of Oct. 3. Applications will reopen in January 2023 for districts that need time to build out their program, with a Feb. 28, 2023, deadline.
Applications are availably by emailing a request to Elizabeth Suddath, the state department’s assistant deputy superintendent of student support, Elizabeth.Suddath@sde.ok.gov.