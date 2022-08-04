OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma State Department of Education is recruiting tutors from around the state to provide online tutoring for up to 1,500 students in grades seven through nine to strengthen their math skills.
Tutors in the state’s Math Tutoring Corps, enrolled at an Oklahoma college or university who are residents of the state, will earn $25 per hour for all training, tutoring, planning and required meetings.
All training, meetings and tutoring will be done virtually and built around student and tutor schedules. Training will be comprehensive, ensuring minimal planning for tutors. Tutors will work with groups of up to four students in three 50-minute online sessions per week. The Oklahoma State Department of Education will offer Math Tutoring Corps from Sept. 18 through Nov. 19, with the opportunity to continue to tutor for an additional 12 weeks in Spring 2023. College tutors will earn approximately $1,000 for the fall session and have the opportunity to continue in the spring for total potential earnings of $2,200.
College students interested in joining the Math Tutoring Corps can receive more information via through the department of education website: sde.ok.gov/math-tutoring-corps. The deadline is Aug. 10.