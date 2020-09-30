OKLAHOMA CITY — Starting immediately, the Oklahoma Department of Corrections (ODOC) is suspending visitation across all state-run facilities to quell the potential source for viral infection and spread.
Early in the pandemic, ODOC suspended visitation as part of a comprehensive plan to keep inmates and staff insulated from the virus. Understanding the importance of inmates’ contact with family, the agency initiated a scaled-back visitation model this summer when infections decreased across the state. However, ODOC recently declared numerous facilities “hot spots” for COVID-19, once again necessitating the suspension of visitation, the ODOC said in a press release.
To help reduce inmates’ stress from the lack of contact with loved ones, ODOC and its inmate telephone vendor provides all inmates two free 10-minute calls each week.
Visitation will resume as soon as possible.