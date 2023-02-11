A man accused of burglarizing a Lawton denture clinic was recognized from a Crime Stoppers alert and is in jail on $75,000 bond.
Lawton Police Detective Joshua Gardner stated he was investigating the Jan. 27 burglary of Lawton Dental Implants, 309 N. Sheridan. The suspect pried and pulled on the doors until they opened. He left with a shotgun and an unknown amount of petty cash from the front desk area, according to the probable cause affidavit.
Four days later, stills from store security cameras were posted online. An anonymous caller tipped off investigators about Cordale Wayne Abraham, the affidavit states.
Investigators spoke with a person close to Abraham who was able to identify him through his hands, shoes and walking gait, Gardner stated. A flashlight he was carrying had previously been gifted to his grandfather and was identifiable, according to the affidavit.
Investigators monitoring Abraham’s jail phone calls heard a person describe being shown the photograph from social media by his grandfather and being told that it looked like him, Gardner stated.
Abraham, 34, of Lawton, made his initial appearance Thursday in Comanche County District Court where he received a felony charge of second-degree burglary, records indicate.
He returns to court at 3 p.m. April 18 for his preliminary hearing conference.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.