Caught on camera

Security video images of a Jan. 27 burglary of a Lawton denture clinic led to the arrest of Cordale Abraham for the charge after a tip to Crime Stoppers.

 Courtesy

A man accused of burglarizing a Lawton denture clinic was recognized from a Crime Stoppers alert and is in jail on $75,000 bond.

Lawton Police Detective Joshua Gardner stated he was investigating the Jan. 27 burglary of Lawton Dental Implants, 309 N. Sheridan. The suspect pried and pulled on the doors until they opened. He left with a shotgun and an unknown amount of petty cash from the front desk area, according to the probable cause affidavit.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

