A Wednesday morning call about a 60-year-old man seeing demons in a dining room ended up with him taken for a medical evaluation and under arrest for resisting and assaulting police.
Lawton Police Sgt. Rick Hollebeke responded around 7:45 a.m. to a home in the 2400 block of Northwest 30th Street regarding a 6 foot, 2 inch tall man inside who was “conducting some sort of devil worship,” according to the report. Officers arrived and spoke with the man’s girlfriend and the homeowner about the man.
The girlfriend said she and the man had dated off and on for about 15 years. She said she knew he sometimes uses narcotics and becomes extremely violent at times, Hollebeke said. She said he’d assaulted her in the past and had recently caused bruising over her body.
The homeowner said she’d just recently moved into the room with the man’s girlfriend and that she’d seen him be violent over his three-week stay.
Hollebeke said the man could be seen in the dining area facing the dining table and moving his hands in a circular motion. “He continued this movement throughout the contact,” he said.
A member of the LPD Crisis Intervention Team, Hollebeke tried to speak with the man. He’d first spoken with the woman and asked if the man “gets wet, referencing to using PCP” but she said that wasn’t a drug she knew him to use.
According to the report, the man was able to answer questions for a short time but ended the conversation when medical help was suggested.
After determining the man wasn’t in his right state of mind and that the women told about his standing at the table, seeing demons and the devil for a day and a half without a break or food, it was decided he needed to be medically evaluated.
When assisting officers arrived, Hollebeke explained to the man he was being taken to the hospital to be checked out and the officers went to his left and right sides.
The man picked up a chair and motioned it toward an officer and tried to hit him, the report states. That’s when, Hollebeke said, he pulled out his Taser and moved toward the front door while calling for additional officers.
The man moved toward an officer and Hollebeke discharged his Taser into the man’s left thigh with little effect except he dropped the chair and stepped back, the report states. The man grabbed the Taser leads and pulled them away, then picked up a chair and went toward an officer, chasing him down the hall with the chair in the air.
Another officer discharged his Taser, which caused the man to drop to the ground. When the Taser cycled, the man got back up, grabbed the chair and, according to the report, struck Hollebeke in the left arm and left knee, causing deep bruising in both places. Hollebeke got the chair away from the man and, with officer assistance, was able to corner him and put him on the ground on his back.
Hollebeke said the man had “extreme strength” and continued fighting in the hallway. After being taken under control, he was handcuffed, put into leg cuffs and taken to a police unit.
First responders checked the man’s condition and then he was taken to Comanche County Memorial Hospital for evaluation. The report states he refused treatment from hospital staff and was booked into jail for three counts of assaulting an officer and for resisting arrest.