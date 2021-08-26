A self-identified gang member known as “Demon” is wanted for devilish allegations he threatened to fight a man with his bullets.
The Comanche County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant Wednesday for Carson Cone, 20, of Lawton, for felony counts of possession of a firearm after delinquent adjudication and feloniously pointing a firearm as well as a misdemeanor count of threatening to perform an act of violence, records indicate. Each felony count is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
Cone is accused of showing up at a home uninvited on Aug. 11 and threatening the resident with a gun he pulled from his pocket. According to the warrant affidavit, he said he “wasn’t there to fight and that if (witness) wanted to fight, he could fight Cone’s bullets” before pointing the gun while standing in the doorway. The target’s two young children were behind him in the home.
While at the home, multiple people said Cone boasted he was with the “Hoover gang and that he was ‘Demon’ (street name),” the affidavit states. Witnesses said Cone was yelling that he would be back to shoot up the home before leaving the scene.
Cone’s girlfriend told police she saw him with a gun when she drove him to the home. It was learned Cone had been adjudicated as a juvenile and couldn’t have a gun, the affidavit states.