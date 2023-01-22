Demolition started mid-week on the secured passenger holding area at Lawton-Fort Sill Regional Airport, the centerpiece of a $15.2 million renovation that airport officials say will completely transform the look and function of the structure when it is completed 18 months from now.
Herring Construction as been on site since December, with its initial work centered on the south end of the terminal to create new holding space and TSA work space. The secured passenger holding area is where passengers who have been through TSA security screening wait until they can board their aircraft. The terminal needed that new space to temporarily hold passengers, TSA workers and screening equipment until the new area is completed.
Interior demolition in the long-time screening area began after the temporary holding area was done and ready for passengers. That demolition work shifted to the building’s exterior on the terminal’s northwest side on Wednesday, said Airport Director Barbara McNally.
McNally said the holding area was built in the 1970s and has needed to be upgraded for years. The new space will be twice as large, with enough space for an estimated 120 passengers, separate corridors for passengers boarding and getting off planes, and a larger screening space for TSA. The completed holding area also will feature a portable covered walkway that will allow passengers to walk from the holding area to the aircraft without going outside. Now, passengers boarding and leaving aircraft must walk across the tarmac to enter or leave the terminal.
The work is the largest portion of upgrades planned under the modernization process that began in 2020 with construction of a carousel baggage claim area, completed in Summer 2021. The ongoing renovation project will upgrade the car rental and airline areas, including plans to move the checked baggage screening area outside of public view; and modernize the terminal’s front entrance.