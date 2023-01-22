Demolition begins on passenger holding area

Debris litters the ground, marking what had been exterior walls of the secured passenger holding area at Lawton-Fort Sill Regional Airport. Demolition means construction is almost ready to begin on a new holding area, which will be twice as large as the old one.

 Dee Ann Patterson/staff

It’s disappearing.

Demolition started mid-week on the secured passenger holding area at Lawton-Fort Sill Regional Airport, the centerpiece of a $15.2 million renovation that airport officials say will completely transform the look and function of the structure when it is completed 18 months from now.

