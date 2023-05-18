Crews work on former police station

Crews from K&M Wrecking, Oklahoma City, begin removing parts of the former police station at Southwest 4th Street and A Avenue. Demolition of the structure will begin next week, city officials say.

 Dee Ann Patterson/staff

Downtown Lawton is losing one of its oldest structures.

City of Lawton officials said demolition will begin next week on the former police station at Southwest 4th Street and West Gore Boulevard. That’s almost two years after the building was abandoned to move the police department and city jail into the new Lawton Public Safety Center on Railroad Street. Demolition had been slated to begin earlier this spring after utilities were cut and plugged, but city officials agreed to delay that work until the conclusion of last weekend’s Arts for All Festival, City Engineer Joseph Painter said.

