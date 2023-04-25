Police station

Demolition of the former police station has been delayed until at least mid-May, officials say.

 Dee Ann Patterson/staff

The City of Lawton still plans to demolish the old police station. But not until mid-May.

City officials have known for years that the decades-old, two-story building with a basement would be demolished after the complex was completely empty. While people have tentatively discussed other potential uses for the building over the years, city administrators ultimately agreed with what city police said: the deteriorating structure is too badly damaged to make repairs economically feasible.

