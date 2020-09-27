Contractors building the new Eisenhower Middle School plan to begin demolition of the old school this week.
Project manager Joshua Jacox, offering an update recently on behalf of project management company Crossland Construction, said work on the $36 million new school on West Gore Boulevard is continuing in the complex immediately east of the old school. While students have been inside the school attending classes and using the new structure’s amenities since classes for the 2020-2021 year resumed Aug. 24, parts of the building were not immediately open for use.
The notable exception to the building’s completion is the auditorium on the north side of the structure. Jacox and architect Corey Miller said this summer that the auditorium would not be open when school resumed because of delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The company that manufactured the auditorium seats was closed for much of the spring and summer because of the pandemic, and delivery of seats were delayed.
Late last week, Jacox said those seats were on site and installation was nearing completion, as was painting in the auditorium. Flooring for the stage, followed by work on the wood trim, is to be done this week, he said.
Contractors said their work crews were working on punch list items in the remainder of the building “outside” of school hours to minimize disruptions in the occupied portions of the building. Work on the auditorium had been the major unfinished component inside the new school and that work is wrapping up, officials said.
“We’re on track for a mid-October completion,” Jacox said.
That leaves the work outside the building, designated Phase II by contractors. While that work includes landscaping, parking on the west side of the building and creation of athletic practice fields, the largest component will be demolition of the former Eisenhower Middle School (the site it occupies will be used for parking and athletic fields).
Miller said demolition of the old school initially had been planned to begin Sept. 23, but that work has been bumped back to the week of Sept. 28.
Jacox said all permits associated with the demolition have been submitted to the City of Lawton for approval, while asbestos abatement will be finalized before demolition begins (asbestos must be completely removed from the building before it can be torn down). That demolition will be a 12-week process, Jacox said, explaining the process means more than tearing down the structure.
It also means removal of all building debris and backfilling the site, before completing the dirt work that will allow that site to be transformed into other uses. That site has been fenced off from the school, to isolate students from the work site, district officials said earlier this summer.
The new Eisenhower Middle School, built through the district capital improvements program, is a 155,609-square-foot structure designed to house up to 1,000 students, plus faculty and staff.