Demolition work has begun inside the old Sears store in Central Mall to make room for defense contractors.
Midwest Wrecking, from Oklahoma City, began work inside the vacant store May 24. The firm bid $713,610 on the job. The goal is to completely gut the building so it can be renovated for FISTA (Fires Innovation Science and Technology Accelerator), which plans to turn the vacant Sears and Dillard’s stores into an innovation park for defense contractors.
Two defense contractors have moved into renovated space in the former IBC bank in the mall, which has been renamed the Business Integration Center. Dynetics Technical Solutions and Demean Solutions moved in earlier this spring.
They may be joined by two more defense contractors later this month. Teira Cole, FISTA strategic operations manager, said two more contractors are expected to announce about mid-June they plan to open offices here.
One of the contractors already here is expected to announce soon that it is hiring more staff, said FISTA Executive Director James Taylor.
So far, the demolition contractor has removed ceiling tiles and grids and some Sheetrock walls. Electrical wires dangle from the ceiling, and those too will be removed, said Jimmy Hinds, foreman of the wrecking crew.
The crew has 60 days to demolish the former Sears before it begins demolition of the former Dillard’s. The 12-man crew hopes to take both stores down to their shells within the next five months.
After both stores are gutted, construction will begin on renovating the space for defense contractors. Members of the FISTA Development Trust Authority said Tuesday afternoon they hope to hire a contractor at next month’s meeting.
The goal is to have the contractors in the renovated space by the end of this year or early 2022, Cole said.
“Shortage of construction materials is an unknown right now,” Cole said of a possible delay in those plans.