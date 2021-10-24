The Comanche County Democratic Party is, by this publication, announcing a County Convention for 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 8, 2021 for the purpose of electing certain county party officers. There are two ways for Comanche County Democrats to attend this meeting:
• In-person, by attending at the Unitarian Universalist Church, 816 W. Gore, Lawton. This church is across Southwest 9th Street from CostSaver Grocery Store, where there is parking. Attendees are required to be fully vaccinated, wear a mask and be willing to space themselves at least 6 feet apart. The meeting begins at 6. Enter through the front door on Southwest 9th Street.
• Virtually, by Zoom. Comanche County Democrats will be provided with the Meeting I.D. and Password by the Donkey Mail party officials send subscribers to that Party Newsletter. If a county Democrat is not currently subscribed to the Donkey Mail, he/she may emailing ckolker@aol.com, and the Meeting I.D. and Password will be emailed back. If attending by Zoom, after opening Zoom and entering the I.D. and Password, wait for the host to admit.
This is a very important meeting and all county Democrats are encouraged to participate. Questions may be directed to the Comanche County Democratic Party office, (580) 699-7010 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. The office is located at 610A W. Lee Blvd., Lawton.