Democrats Care will hold a virtual meeting at 5:30 p.m. Monday
Democrats Care is a monthly discussion among Comanche County Democrats. All Democrats are welcome to attend this one-hour meeting, which will be virtual this month because of the increase in COVID-19 variant infections. Connection and invitation to attend the Zoom meeting will be available via newsletter@comanchecountydemocrats.org or by calling the county office at (580) 699-7010.
The agenda will include listening and discussing local, state and national concerns of area Democrats. There also will be brief input from some Comanche County Democratic leadership. A special briefing will be shared by the state director of the Poor People’s Campaign, who just returned from an event in Washington, D.C.