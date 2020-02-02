A candidate for Oklahoma's U.S. Senate seat will be the guest speaker when the Comanche County Democratic Party meets Feb. 10.
The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in the auditorium of Building 100, Great Plains Technology Center, 4500 W. Lee.
Abby Broyles, who is running for the seat currently held by Sen. Jim Inhofe, is a native Oklahoman, lawyer, and former television journalist for KFOR in Oklahoma City.
Information about the meeting or the Comanche County Democratic Party is available through County Chair Mike Coucke, 291-8392 or the county headquarters, 699-7010.