Democrats Care will meet virtually at 5:30 p.m. Monday.
Connection and invitation to attend the Zoom meeting may be made to Zoom I.D. 413 173 2778; Passcode: 1s1aUc
Democrats Care is an hour-long, monthly discussion welcoming Comanche County Democrats and Independents, with county leaders sending a special invitation to many newly registered Democrats and Independents. The agenda will be to listen and share local, state, and national concerns of area Democrats. There will be a briefing from the newly elected chair, Kyle Meraz, and input from other Comanche County Democrat leadership.
Information and assistance to attend may be given by calling the Comanche County Democrat Office, (580) 699-7010.