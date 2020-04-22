The Oklahoma House Democratic Caucus has sent a letter urging Gov. Kevin Stitt to commit federal stimulus dollars to public education.
The letter comes after it was reported that Oklahoma will receive $40 million in stimulus money for education. The stimulus package gives the governor discretion to spend the money on public or private institutions.
“We wrote this letter to make sure the governor understands not only our position but the position of Oklahoma’s education community,” said Rep. Melissa Provenzano, D-Tulsa. “Seven hundred thousand Oklahoma students are served by our public schools. Public money that is earmarked for education should first and foremost go toward improving the educational opportunities for these children.”
The Democratic Caucus letter pointed to different ways the money could be spent for the betterment of Oklahoma students. The list included support for teachers spending money on technology, maintenance and infrastructure, protecting teacher employment, special education resources, and additional social workers and counselors in the education system.
Caucus member said Stitt made comments at a recent press conference that he saw an opportunity to use the money to back scholarship programs that benefit private schools.