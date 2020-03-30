LPS Delivery Sites
DELIVERY SITES AVAILABLE TO ALL KIDS AGE 18 AND UNDER • NO FEE / REGISTRATION
Students do not have to be affiliated with LPS. Students WILL need to be in place at the stop when the bus arrives. Once all the students have been served at that location, the bus will move on to the next stop. At this time, we cannot determine the time between stops. It will depend on the amount of time it takes to serve at each stop. The only certainty is the bus will leave the school at 11:30 a.m. and run the route according to the order it is listed.
School Area Stops:
Carriage Hills
1. NE 25th, Entrance to Golden Rule Trailer Court
2. Montego Bay Apartments – North End of Property
Eisenhower Elementary
1. 45th and K Avenue
2. Malcolm and Great Plains Blvd.
3. 53rd and Ashbrook
4. Boyles Landing and Pamela Ln.
5. 65th and Oakcliff
Freedom Elementary
1. Tucker and Philippe
2. Robbins Loop Park
3. Ebert Circle Park
4. Bus shelter between Johnson and Sandoval
Hugh Bish Elementary
1. NW Tango Rd @ 75th
2. NW 68th @NW Crestwood
3. NW 81st @NW Welco
4. NW Palomino Dr. @ 77th
Lincoln Elementary
1. 16th and Georgia
2. 2. 16th and Oklahoma
3. 12th and Wisconsin
4. Belaire Apartments
5. 6th and Jefferson
Sullivan Village Elementary
1. Arbuckle and Chisholm
2. Abilene and Overland
Pat Henry Elementary
1. 34th and Atlanta
2. 23rd and Denver
3. 22nd and Baltimore
Washington Elementary
1. Calvary Assembly of God Parking Lot
2. Wilson Elementary Parking Lot
3. 609 SE C Ave.
4. NE Albert Johnson Ave. and NE Arlington Dr.
Woodland Hills Elementary
1. 62nd and Elm
2. 80th and Taylor
3. Gray Warr Place and Gary Warr Ave.
4. Winchester Apartments