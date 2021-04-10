DUNCAN — A supportive boyfriend and his girlfriend, both from Del City, are sitting in a Stephens County jail on a combined half-million dollar bond for allegations of trying to sell a half-pound of methamphetamine.
William Andrew Shane Kiser, 32, and Kelley Jo Kuehne, 34, both of Del City, made initial appearances Tuesday in Stephens County District Court where each was charged with felony counts of trafficking in over 200 grams of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and conspiracy to traffic in over 200 grams methamphetamine, records indicate. The trafficking charge is punishable by up to 20 years in prison.
The pair popped up on Stephens County law enforcement’s radar during a sting drug buy. According to the probable cause affidavit, an inmate allowed investigators to use his cellphone and Facebook Messenger account to set up the buy with Kuehne. The delivery of a half-pound of meth for $4,400 was agreed upon and a meeting set up to meet on April 5 at the Lawton/Duncan Y.
Sheriff’s deputies arrived and found Kiser and Kuehne in their car. Following a K9 sniff of the car for drugs, a positive identification for narcotics was made, the affidavit states. A cellphone containing the drug deal conversation was recovered and in the glove box, a Taurus 9mm handgun with a full magazine of hollow-point bullets was found.
Underneath the passenger seat, investigators found a pharmacy bag and inside was a clear, gallon-size zip lock baggie containing the large amount of meth.
Kiser told investigators “the methamphetamine was his and he would take all of the blame," the affidavit states. He also said he knew the gun was inside. A convicted felon, he’s not legally allowed to own or possess a gun.
Kuehne was credited by Kiser with arranging the “drug buy” but said he was “fully aware of what was going on and knew it was a bad decision, but wanted to be supportive of Kelley,” according to the affidavit. He said they picked the “dope” up at an Oklahoma City apartment complex and brought the drugs to the Stephens County meeting point. He claimed he became aware the gun was in the car when they were already on the road.
Kuehne admitted to brokering the drug deal, picking up the 8 ounces (or ½-pound) of meth, and making the trip. She said she’d made similar deals with the inmate whose phone was used in the past, the affidavit states.
Kiser has prior felony convictions from Comanche County: September 2010, two counts of larceny of motor vehicle, false declaration of ownership in a pawn; and in June 2011 for two counts of first-degree robbery, according to Oklahoma Department of Corrections records.
Held on $300,000 bond in the Stephens County Detention Center, as part of his bond conditions, he is to have no contact with Kuehne or the inmate.
Kuehne is jailed on $200,000 bond with the same stipulations as Kiser. A hearing is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Monday regarding a motion to reduce bond.
Their preliminary hearing conferences are set for 9 a.m. May 26, records indicate.