DUNCAN — Duncan Public Schools Superintendent Tom Deighan announced to his community Tuesday that he would not renew his contract when it expires in July 2023.
Deighan, who took over Duncan Public School’s top spot in 2019, said he had promised the school board he would give them advance notice when he intended to resign, and he did. The board of education met in special session Monday to conduct Deighan’s annual evaluation; the district was closed Wednesday because of the winter storm.
“I’ve met with my board and my leadership team to inform them that in a year and a half, at the end of my current contract, I will not be renewing it and I plan to leave the superintendency,” Deighan said in a video he posted Tuesday to Duncan Public Schools’ website. “Everything about being superintendent of Duncan Public Schools has been a dream: the staff, the community, just a sense of being part of our little Mayberry.”
Deighan did not say what his plans are, but said he did not intend to leave Duncan when he leaves the district because he wants to stay in the community. He said his promise to the school board was intended to give members “plenty of notice and plenty of time” to transition to new leadership, adding the school board will spend the next two or three months designing its superintendent search plan.
He said he would spend the next 18 months continuing the projects he launched as superintendent, to include school bond issue projects, adding his goal is to wrap up the commitments he made and leave the district in the best possible condition for the next superintendent.
Deighan was hired by the Duncan board of education in spring 2019 to become superintendent beginning July 1 of that year. He had been superintendent of Lawton Public Schools since 2013, before resigning that post.