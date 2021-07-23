Comments on passage of the 2022 National Defense Authorization Act by the Senate Armed Services Committee:
U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe, R-Oklahoma: “By cutting military funding at the same time he was growing domestic spending by nearly 20 percent, President Biden showed that our national security wasn’t his priority. I’m proud the bipartisan Senate Armed Services Committee could come together to put service members first and support my amendment to sufficiently increase defense spending in the National Defense Authorization Act. There is a reason this bill has passed for 60 consecutive years — it stays true to its objective of ensuring service members have the training, resources and equipment they need to complete the mission and return home safely — and this year should be no exception. While no bill has everything I want, I am proud to support this bill because it provides the appropriate increase in funding our needs. Oklahoma — with our five strong military installations — is essential to our national security. I worked to make certain this year’s NDAA ensures all of our installations and the surrounding communities are fully resourced to invest in the important research our bases need to continue to keep their cutting-edge advantage. Furthermore, it addresses real problems faced by military families when relocating to a new base. I look forward to the NDAA’s swift consideration by the full Senate.”
Mike Brown, Lawton, Civilian Aide to the Secretary of the Army: “It’s an exciting time for the defense community in Southwest Oklahoma and we are grateful for Sen. Inhofe’s continued advocacy. Fort Sill’s work on UAS paves the way for the U.S. armed forces to maintain an advantage over foreign adversaries seeking to use modern UAS technology against our service members. Sen. Inhofe has always been a champion of our developments in these areas and continues to do so in this year’s National Defense Authorization Act. Inhofe is also assisting several teams at Fort Sill to drive innovation in new propulsion technologies for Short Range Air Defense. Developments in automation for air missile systems and radar technology will continue requiring high technology jobs at the Fires Innovation Science & Technology Accelerator (FISTA) and around the Lawton-Fort Sill community. Our community is grateful to the Ranking Member for his great advocacy in Washington.”
Dr. Joe Leverett, chairman of the Altus Military Affairs Committee: “The Altus community is thankful for Sen. Inhofe’s staunch support of Mobility’s Hometown and the work we do. In line with the priorities of the Air Force’s Air Education and Training Command and Air Mobility Command, Inhofe included funding for procurement that ensures Altus will remain the premier base to train mobility airmen. As the KC-46A becomes the cornerstone of the air refueling mission, Sen. Inhofe has helped Altus welcome in this platform while continuing to ensure Altus appropriately sustains the KC-135 mission. Sen. Inhofe’s support for training across the KC-46, KC-135 and C-17 platforms greatly enhances the readiness of the hundreds of airmen trained at Altus every year. Altus AFB and its industry partners thank Sen. Inhofe for his steadfast work on the NDAA.”