DUNCAN — With the state’s case closed, Koby William Tidwell took to the witness stand to explain why he killed his supposed best friend.
“I don’t want to spend the rest of my life in prison for one mistake, a big mistake,” he said. “I didn’t want this to happen, we were very intoxicated and my emotions were running rampant.”
The prosecution, in turn, entered a jailhouse letter Tidwell wrote to the woman at the center of it all that offered another insight into Tidwell’s psyche.
“I told you when we first got together, I’m a killer,” he wrote. He concluded, “I guess it was fun while it lasted.”
Tidwell, 26, said he, Rebecca Elizabeth Farber and Keith Daniel Williams had started the day on March 21, 2021, by using a large amount of methamphetamine and Xanax. He also said that by the next day, Williams, 30, would be lying dead by his hand at the base of the railroad tracks near where the three lived.
Tidwell testified that they’d walked to the Dollar General store near the railroad tracks and close to their home at 1313 N. 7th. The men got into a heated argument, he said, because Williams disrespected him and called him a "punk." He said he sent Farber home and after evading a punch from Williams, he pulled his Taurus 9mm handgun from his holster and fired blindly.
“My eyes were closed,” he said, “I didn’t mean to kill my best friend.”
Stephens County Assistant District Attorney Cortnie Siess attempted to show, through Tidwell’s testimony, why the first-degree murder with deliberate intent charge was justified.
Tidwell answered “No” when asked if he ever checked Williams to see if he was alive or to render aid. He believed Williams died instantly but said he didn’t know for sure.
“I didn’t know he was dead until I came back with Rebecca,” he said.
When Siess asked why he never called for help, Tidwell answered matter-of-factly on two different occasions.
“I would be in the same situation I’m in now,” he said.
Tidwell had originally been charged with second-degree murder but the charges were amended in July 2021 following the release of the State Medical Examiner’s autopsy report for Williams. It showed he suffered stippling from the close-contact gunfire and the bullet exited the back of his head.
Next, a photo taken a month before Williams’ killing showed a shirtless Tidwell holding up the Taurus 9mm handgun used in the shooting. He testified he traded “a gram of meth” for it but refused to identify from whom.
“Because I don’t tell on people,” he said.
A video message sent by Tidwell to another person showed him handling the gun. He admitted it was fair to say he knew how to use his weapon. Due to “there’s always one (bullet) in the chamber,” he said he pulled the gun and fired into Williams at close range without cocking it. He said the perceived disrespect pulled his trigger before he pulled the gun’s.
“I was enraged to a point,” he said. “Where I couldn’t control myself.”
Siess asked Tidwell if he pulled the trigger.
“I did,” was his reply.
When Siess asked Tidwell if he knew how long Williams took to die, his forceful response appeared to startle some of the nine women and five men seated in the courtroom’s jury box.
“I have no idea,” he responded, “and neither do you.”
After the shooting, Tidwell said he took Williams’ bicycle and rode it back home to Farber.
“It had my rims on it,” he said, “I didn’t want anyone to steal them.”
Tidwell said Farber didn’t believe him that Williams was dead. Following a rainy night, he took her to the site the next day. He and Farber then returned home, where they had sex.
“I don’t know why, but it turned me on when she could look at someone that she said she loved … dead,” Tidwell said during police interviews. “That was the rawest emotion I have ever seen in my entire life, ever felt in my entire life, the best sex I ever had. I don’t know why, but it turned me on when she could look at someone that she said she loved … dead. And then wanna have sex after. … It just amazed me and intrigued me and enthralled me.”
The reason behind the killing of Williams goes back to jealousy, according to Siess. Tidwell, Williams and Farber had what she called “an unconventional relationship” involving polyamory. There was a lot of drug use involved as well.
“We were all dating one another and were free to see other people,” Tidwell said.
A month before the killing, Tidwell sent Farber a message stating he wanted to be “the only one.” He testified that was true but said he didn’t mean Williams specifically.
“I want to be the only one,” he said. “It wasn’t just him, there were 16 to 20 more.”
When taken into police custody, Tidwell said he felt betrayed when the detectives informed him Farber told them what happened.
“She told me she wouldn’t tell on me,” he said.
Siess asked Tidwell about his second statement to police in November 2021. In that interview, he said Farber killed Williams. He admitted on the stand that was a lie.
In the discarded letter originally intended for Farber, it was discovered Tidwell had balled it up and attempted to flush it in his jail cell. In it, he wrote he was hoping for the death penalty and planned on calling the district attorney and judge “punks.”
The case is expected to go to the jury for deliberations today.