DUNCAN — A motorcyclist is in serious condition following a collision with a deer Friday night in Stephens County.
Parker L. Jordan, 35, of Duncan, was flown to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City in serious condition with head and arm injuries, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Jordan was driving his Harley-Davidson motorcycle northbound on Duncan Lake Road shortly after 7:30 p.m. Friday when a deer darted in front of his bike at Stephens County North 2910 Road and Old Oklahoma 7, 6½ miles east of Duncan. Trooper Zachary Wright reported the bike collided with the deer and went off the roadway to the left with Jordan separated from the bike.
The driver was not wearing a helmet, the report states.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.