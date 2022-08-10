MEERS — A Sunday night motorcycle wreck with a deer in the roadway south of Meers sent a Lawton motorcyclist to an Oklahoma City hospital in critical condition.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported the 32-year-old Lawton man was transported to OU Medical Center via Survival Flight where he was admitted in critical condition with head and leg injuries. The driver’s name has not been released.
The motorcyclist, who was wearing a helmet, was driving northbound on Oklahoma 115 shortly after 9 p.m. when he struck a deer in the roadway and was separated from the bike near Northwest Chosin Road, Trooper Luke Norton reported.
The trooper cited no improper action by the driver for the collision’s cause: it was the deer’s fault for being in the wrong place at the wrong time.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.