MEERS — A Sunday night motorcycle wreck with a deer in the roadway south of Meers sent a Lawton motorcyclist to an Oklahoma City hospital in critical condition.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported the 32-year-old Lawton man was transported to OU Medical Center via Survival Flight where he was admitted in critical condition with head and leg injuries. The driver’s name has not been released.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

