DUNCAN — A deer in the headlights that wouldn’t get out of the roadway is blamed for a Wednesday morning motorcycle wreck in western Stephens County that sent a Lawton man to an Oklahoma City trauma hospital.
Samuel T. Kaulaity, 45, was flown to Duncan Regional Hospital and then mediflighted to OU Trauma where he was admitted in fair condition with leg injuries, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Kaulaity was driving Harley-Davidson motorcycle westbound on Beech Avenue shortly after 1:30 a.m. when he struck the deer and went off the roadway to the right, Trooper Amy Bell reported. The bike came to rest in a ditch a half mile east of South 74th Street, 3½-miles west of Duncan.
A passenger, Melissa D. Northern, 35, of Duncan, also was flown to Duncan Regional where she was treated and released, Bell reported.
Neither the driver nor passenger were wearing helmets, according to the report.
The deer in the roadway was blamed for the wreck. There is no information on whether the deer was killed or injured.