A 29-year-old Lawton man is looking at seven years behind bars after police said they found him hiding behind a deer blind outside of Atwoods after breaking into a garage door.
Anthony Robert Webb made his initial appearance Wednesday in Comanche County District Court where he received a felony charge of second-degree burglary, records indicate.
Webb was arrested around 10 p.m. Monday after police responded to a burglary alarm at the farm supplier, 1820 NW 52nd. He was found hiding behind a deer blind in front of the store, the probable cause affidavit states. He came out and was rolling a bicycle with him.
Investigators said Webb claimed to be hiding out from the cold behind the blind. However, store security video showed Webb forcing the garage door open and entering the business, according to the affidavit. Nothing was reported missing.
Free on $5,000 bond, Webb returns to court at 3 p.m. April 19 for his preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.