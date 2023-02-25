With a dedication ceremony Friday of his commissioned stamp of Ernest J. Gaines for the United States Postal Service, Lawton artist Robert Peterson was honored for his dedication in creating a radical act of civil nobility with his talents.
Peterson spoke to those assembled in Bethlehem Baptist Church activity center of his journey in learning about the man he'd been commissioned to paint for inclusion as the 46th edition of the United State Postal Service Black Heritage series of stamps.
"As an artist, my goal was never to create an image for a stamp," he said. "The purpose of me doing this work was to honor this man."
Gaines was born Jan. 15, 1933, on a plantation in Oscar, La., in the former slave quarters his family had lived in for five generations. By the time of his death in November 2019, he owned the plantation.
In the time between, Gaines' journey went through school, the Army and back to Stanford University before he wrote "The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman" in 1971 where he achieved acclaim and fame. From there, his works would earn awards, to include the National Medal of Arts from President Barack Obama in 2013. His was a life of fulfilled potential born from adversity.
Peterson said he gleaned insight and inspiration as he researched Gaines. It ties into his main artistic objective.
"My focus is in trying to tell the stories of Black people the media's not telling," he said.
Sherene Williams, president of the local NAACP Unit 6131, told Peterson how proud she is of him. With Black Heritage Month coming to a close, she reminded that, as Peterson has become an inspiration to a new generation and as Gaines had before, all comes from the efforts of others as well.
"Keep continuing what you're going," she said. "When you get where you are in life, it's because of someone before you."
Before presenting Peterson with a proclamation certificate making Feb. 24, 2023, Robert Peterson Day in Lawton, Mayor Stan Booker spoke of being a proud mayor. He has been a fan and supporter of the artist in the pre-fame days. Now, he claims bragging rights.
"I'm the only mayor in the country that an artist I knew before he became famous painted a Black Heritage stamp," he said.
After unveiling a large print of the stamp, Bettye Gaines, whose husband is a cousin of Ernest Gaines, hugged and smiled while viewing the image.
Lawton Postmaster J.T. Hoffman said it was Bettye Gaines who first approached him in 2015 about the local office becoming part of the Black Heritage stamp project.
"I can't thank Ms. Gaines enough for getting us involved," he said.
Peterson said the image chosen for the stamp was the first of several he'd planned to offer the USPS for selection for commission. It was the only choice and now, the original will be part of the collection housed at the Smithsonian Institution in Washington, D.C. He grinned as he said, "So now I can add that to my resume."
"Thank you guys for giving me a moment to celebrate," he said. "I appreciate you."