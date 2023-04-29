ANADARKO — A Caddo County man was declared competent and will move forward with allegations he made a false call of shots fired near the Caddo Kiowa Technology Center in Fort Cobb, causing a lockdown on Feb. 16.

Following a competency hearing, Donald Steven Tee Jr., 34, of Fort Cobb, will return to Caddo County District Court at 9 a.m. May 4 for his preliminary hearing conference.

