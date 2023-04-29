ANADARKO — A Caddo County man was declared competent and will move forward with allegations he made a false call of shots fired near the Caddo Kiowa Technology Center in Fort Cobb, causing a lockdown on Feb. 16.
Following a competency hearing, Donald Steven Tee Jr., 34, of Fort Cobb, will return to Caddo County District Court at 9 a.m. May 4 for his preliminary hearing conference.
Tee was charged Feb. 24 with a felony count of terrorism hoax and faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted.
Investigators said Tee was identified by his “distinct speaking voice”.
The Caddo County 911 Comm Center received a call shortly after 10 a.m. Feb. 16 regarding a possible active shooter at the tech center. Saying “a couple of guys” had shot at his truck with an “AR-15,” Tee said he was hiding from the shooters in the front parking lot at the school, the probable cause affidavit states.
Following a campus lockdown and search of the campus, law enforcement found no evidence of a vehicle being shot or that shots had even been fired at the campus.
The Comm Center, however, mapped the call and learned it had been made outside the Fort Cobb Post Office. The phone number tracked to a nearby apartment where deputies found Tee “hiding in the restroom of the apartment”; his phone showed a missed call from a deputy, the affidavit states.
Tee told investigators he’d been at the post office and had been asked by a “white male wearing a hoodie” to borrow the phone. He said he didn’t hear what the man’s call was about or what was said. After speaking for several minutes, Tee asked for an attorney and the interview ended.
A deputy listened to a copy of the initial call and after listening to Tee speak, determined the same voice was heard in each instance, according to the affidavit.
Tee is being represented by Oklahoma Indigent Defense Service. He has been jailed on $10,000 bond since his initial appearance.
