Members of the community joined the Lawton Police Department to deck the halls of justice at the new Public Safety Building.
Tuesday night brought the return of a long-held tradition but in a newly opened locale inside the building, 100 S. Rail Road. Close to 100 people filled the foyer of the building to join in the kick-off to the Christmas celebration.
With COVID-19 causing a shutdown to traditional community events last year, Police Chief James T. Smith said it was time rejoice in this festive time of year.
“We want to thank you all for coming here,” he said. “We want to open things up and just enjoy the season.”
Sgt. Ronald Dimmitt said the event was an extension of the department’s Community Oriented Policing. Finding ways to interact positively with the public is a key to building trust, he said.
“This is an event we’ve held for many years,” he said.
While hanging her ornament with care on the large tree, Lawton High School cheerleader Desiree Becerra smiled as big as a kid on, well, Christmas. She said it was fun to be a part of the event.
Last year’s event was slated to be held at the long-time police station at 110 SW 4th. But the pandemic put the kibosh on things.
Sgt. Christopher Blessing said it was nice to be able to return to tradition with the spacious new location. It allows for a much larger tree. He said this year’s model stands 12-feet high and can accommodate many ornaments. Each ornament creates a sort of connection bonding the law enforcers with the community, he said.
“This is a favorite holiday tradition,” he said. “It shows we’re a positive part of this community.”
After opening its doors in May to house both, Lawton Police and Fire Department, Blessing said Tuesday night’s event establishes the Public Safety Building as a home to its first responders.
“This being the first year, it makes it that much more special,” he said.