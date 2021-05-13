A December 2020 Lawton death that had been under investigation has been determined to have been accidental.
Curtis Dodd, 60, died from misadventure after overdosing on methamphetamine, according to Dr. Asma Sharif, medical examiner. He had 0.41 micro grams of meth per milliliter in his femoral blood.
Dodd died at his home at 2001 SW B the night of Dec. 23, 2020. Police arrived around 8 p.m. to find a man arguing with an emergency dispatcher. According to the incident report, the argument was due to his not performing CPR on his roommate, Dodd.
Dodd was found partially wrapped in a blanket and lying face down in the floor of a bathroom. He was unresponsive, cold to the touch and already in rigor mortis, confirming that he’d been dead too long to resuscitate, the report states.
Officers said the man who met them acted “defensive” when questioned about finding Dodd. He said Dodd had needed to go to the bathroom to clean up. According to the report, he’d become unable to walk for an unknown reason, so he helped him get there.
After three unsuccessful tries to talk with Dodd in the time afterward, the man said he figured he was being purposely ignored out of anger because he wouldn’t purchase more alcohol, according to the report. Several hours later, the man called his father who told him to open the door and check on his roommate. That’s when, he said, he found Dodd dead.
The man would later be taken to the police station for interviews. He has not been charged.