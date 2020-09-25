Spc. Simeon Funk, a 26-year-old active-duty service member, was found dead on the Fort Sill installation Tuesday. He was assigned to 31st Air Defense Brigade.
The Army’s next-of-kin casualty notification process is complete.
“Our hearts are saddened by the loss of one of our Fort Sill teammates. We send our deepest condolences to his family, friends and Fires teammates,” said Maj. Gen Ken Kamper, commanding general of the Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill.
The cause of death is unrelated to COVID-19 or an active field training exercise. An investigation into the cause of death is underway. No further information is available at this time.