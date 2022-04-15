An unattended death outside a Lawton fire station is under investigation.
In a statement released Thursday, Lawton Fire Chief Jared Williams offered information about the incident Tuesday morning at Lawton Fire Station No. 4, 2409 Cache Road.
Around 8 a.m. firefighters discovered an outbuilding behind the station was locked and believed someone was inside. Police and firefighters opened the door and found an unidentified person dead. No information was released regarding potential cause and manner of death.
Lawton police are investigating the death.
“As a department our thoughts and prayers go out the family and friends of the deceased,” Williams said.