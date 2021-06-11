The death Thursday of an unidentified man at the Lawton City Jail is under scrutiny by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI).
The 30-year-old man was found unresponsive by jail staff around 4 p.m. and attempts were made to save his life before he was pronounced dead at the jail, 10 SW 4th, according to the OSBI. He’d been in custody since early Wednesday morning due to two city warrants.
Lawton police called in the OSBI due to the department’s policy of allowing an outside agency investigate incidents involving the department and its officers.
The man’s body has been taken to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Oklahoma City for autopsy.
The new jail facilities at the new police station at the Public Safety Building, 100 S. Railroad, has not opened since the facilities began operation on May 14. The jail at the old police station, five blocks away, has remained in operation in the interim.