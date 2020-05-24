ELGIN — Sharon McBride joined the United States Army in 1993. The world looked different then. The Army was still recovering from the effects of The Gulf War. Bill Clinton had just been elected as Commander in Chief and was promising a new era in the country.
McBride dreamed of becoming a lifelong soldier, of putting in her 20 years and retiring with honors. Then the next war came, and everything changed.
McBride spent 14 months (July 2002-August 2003) in the Middle East during the kick-off and initial engagements of “Operation Enduring Freedom,” the war that was launched by President George W. Bush in response to the terrorist attacks of 9/11. While she was on deployment, McBride became pregnant. Once her tour of duty ended, McBride was stationed at Fort Richardson, Alaska. There, four months before the birth of her daughter, McBride wrote a letter to her unborn child. She called it, “Dear Baby.”
As a pregnant soldier, McBride was considered non-deployable at the time. But a call from her branch manager shook her up enough that she began to plan for an eventuality for her future child that didn’t include her.
“It was right at the beginning, when we were stuck in that hot mess in Iraq … I had just gotten back from a deployment and, back then, it was unheard of to get deployed that much. But I was told, ‘you need to be ready to rock and roll,” McBride said.
The plan was to deploy her as soon as she was physically able. At the time, McBride was working as a journalist for the paper on post. So, she wrote a letter to her unborn child, she didn’t know yet if it was a boy or girl, and handed it in for publication.
“I was hormonal, and I just wanted to make sure that, if I didn’t come back from deployment that they (the baby) would have everything they needed to know,” McBride said. “I was thinking worst case scenario.”
Her editor loved the letter and published it in the paper. At the time, the National Endowment for the Arts was accepting submissions for “Operation Homecoming Writing the Wartime Experience,” a collection of stories written by soldiers on the frontlines. McBride submitted “Dear Baby” to the collection and it was accepted. A short time later the letter was picked up by The Chicago Tribune and then the Associated Press.
“I think that letter has circled the globe something like 500 times now,” McBride said. “I just wanted my baby to understand my philosophy.”
Lyssa Bree McBride was born on Feb. 6, 2004. She was 8 pounds, 12 ounces and over 22 inches long. Today she is 16 years old and living with her mother in Elgin. She was just 4 when her mother left the Army, and she doesn’t have many memories of that time. The ones she does have are fuzzy, like static at the end of the radio dial where only a few words can be made out: images of her mother at the airport in uniform, Lyssa in a pink cowboy hat excited to pick mommy up.
“They aren’t really memories,” Lyssa said. “They’re faded and worn kind of, not full pictures.”
McBride was deployed three more times after Lyssa was born, the first came when her daughter was only 1½ years old. McBride was sent to Louisiana in 2005 in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina to help assist with public affairs.
During each deployment, Lyssa was left with her grandmother, McBride’s mother. And then, while she was deployed to Kuwait, McBride’s mother suffered a heart attack halfway through her tour of duty.
“After that, I had had enough. Mom wasn’t doing well, and Lyssa wasn’t doing well with me being gone so much. So I decided to get out,” McBride said.
She had no plan. No job. And no income. But she knew it was time. She recognized then that the Army was just a job, and that she needed to be with her daughter.
“I always knew my mom sacrificed a lot,” Lyssa said.
Lyssa was diagnosed bipolar at 10 years old. McBride worked three jobs to help pay for Lyssa’s medical treatments.
“She did everything she could to get my mental health under control and I eventually stabilized,” Lyssa said.
It was around the same time that Lyssa first understood the meaning behind a framed news clipping from the Chicago Tribune that her mother kept on the wall a letter called “Dear Baby.”
Recently the two had been talking about the letter again, and how Lyssa felt when she realized her mother had written it for her.
“I told her I wanted to write her a response,” Lyssa said. “I got blessed with her writing gift.”
Lyssa has had some success of her own publishing pieces in the local newspaper in Elgin and submitting her fiction to contests.
“She’s pretty good,” McBride said. “I told her that, if she keeps going, she is going to be a much better writer than I ever thought about being.”
After “Dear Baby” was published in “Operation Homecoming,” McBride received a phone call from a person claiming to be from The Smithsonian Institute.
“They said they were putting together a special exhibit on military history and wanted to know if they could use the letter,” McBride said. “It ended up being legit. It’s just so weird how these threads connect.”
Though McBride herself has never had a chance to visit The Smithsonian, Lyssa, fittingly enough, has. In middle school she took a field trip to Washington, D.C., and sat in the small theatre herself to watch the film that included her mother’s letter to her.
“When I originally wrote that letter, I did not think it would resonate the way it has,” McBride said. “And I never thought it would end up in The Smithsonian.”
“It felt surreal. I felt like crying a bit,” Lyssa said.”Seriously, I was welling up.”
As for her response to “Dear Baby,” Lyssa said she is still working on it and has just finished a first draft. She hopes to deliver it to her mom soon.