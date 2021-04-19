Lawton police are investigating three homicides over a deadly weekend.
A woman was found dead from a gunshot wound around 3:30 a.m. Sunday in the roadway connecting Southwest 6th Street and U.S. 281. Hers is the fifth by homicide this year.
A Sunday afternoon shooting at a northwest Lawton convenience store left an unidentified man dead from gunshot injuries. He suffered multiple gunshot wounds during the incident at Phillips 66, 1202 Cache Road.
His death is the city’s sixth by homicide.
The name of the victim of a fatal shooting Saturday afternoon at a southwest Lawton apartment complex has been released.
Lavonte Lawler was identified as being killed in a double-shooting at Garrett’s Landings Apartments, 1321 SW 27th. Another man was hospitalized for non-life-threatening injuries.