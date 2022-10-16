Residents who want to vote by absentee ballots in the Nov. 8 General Election have until 5 p.m. Oct. 24 to file their applications for ballots.
Ballot requests may be submitted online, in person, by fax, mail or email.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Day Pass
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|3 Days Pass
|$2.99
|for 3 days
|7 Days Pass
|$5.99
|for 7 days
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$16.00
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$43.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$83.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$159.00
|for 365 days
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$16.00
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$43.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$83.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$159.00
|for 365 days
Current Print Subscribers will be prompted to either login to their current site user account or to create a new one. A confirmation email will be sent when a new user account is created, which must be confirmed within three days in order to provide uninterrupted online access through your Print Subscription.
Once the email address is confirmed please provide your Account Number to activate your Print Subscription Service.
Residents who want to vote by absentee ballots in the Nov. 8 General Election have until 5 p.m. Oct. 24 to file their applications for ballots.
Ballot requests may be submitted online, in person, by fax, mail or email.
Voters may apply online using the OK Voter Portal at oklahoma.gov/elections/ovp. Applications also are available at all county election board offices, or can be downloaded at oklahoma.gov/elections.
Election officials said only the applicant may submit his/her own absentee ballot application. It is against the law to submit an absentee ballot application for another person. Voters who submit their application in person at county election boards will be asked to provide proof of identity.
Voters with questions may contact the Comanche County Election Board Office, 353-1880.